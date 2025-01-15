House Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga dies

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga is dead.

Spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi announced her death in a statement, saying the lawmaker passed away earlier today, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness.

She represented Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State in the Green Chamber.

The late Onanuga was first elected to the House in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During that tenure, she served as Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly.

After her re-election in 2023, she was appointed Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly, a position she held until her death.

Born on December 2nd, 1965, the late lawmaker is described as a dedicated public servant and passionate advocate for her constituents.

She becomes the fifth lawmaker to pass away in the tenure of the 10th House of Representatives.