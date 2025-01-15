First Lady Receives New State House Permanent Secretary

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has received the new Permanent Secretary, State House, Temitope Fashedemi at her office in the Villa.

The meeting held behind closed doors was to enable the new Permanent Secretary familiarize himself with the intervention programs of the First Lady, towards supporting their smooth delivery for the benefit of women, youths and vulnerable groups in the country.

Speaking after the closed door meeting, the Permanent Secretary expressed his readiness to establish needed frameworks to support both the President and the First Lady in their Renewed Hope Agenda