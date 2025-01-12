Terrorists Attack NIS Security Facilities, Contractors.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has expressed regret over the killing of a local watchman alongside three contractors on site at the Kangiwa Border, Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Friday 10th January, 2025 in a recent attack by suspected

terrorists.

In a statement, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kenneth Udo indicates that although no Immigration officer was killed during the attack, the Service recorded substantial damages on it’s Border

facilities.

The service expresses heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased, while

actively working alongside sister security agencies to identify those responsible for this crime

and bring them to justice.