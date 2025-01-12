President Tinubu Celebrates Chief Rasaq Okoya At 85

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya as he celebrates his remarkable 85th birthday on January 12, 2025.

President Tinubu lauds the Chairman of Eleganza Group for exemplifying the Nigerian spirit of entrepreneurship, hard work, and success.

“For over six decades, your endeavours and achievements have not only inspired countless businesses to succeed but also significantly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian economy. The companies and industries you established have created jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

“I am particularly delighted that your life-long civic engagement has been centred on promoting the education and spiritual life of Nigerians. Your generosity in offering scholarships has transformed the lives of many individuals,” the President says.

President Tinubu expresses his fervent hope that the octogenarian will continue to inspire businesspeople nationwide, encouraging them to emulate the skills and qualities that have made him a pioneering figure and a legend in the business world.

The President joins the Okoya family, friends and well-wishers in soliciting Allah’s continued blessings and good health for Chief Okoya.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President