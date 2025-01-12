News

President Tinubu Celebrates Chief Rasaq Okoya At 85

January 12, 2025
0 16 1 minute read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya as he celebrates his remarkable 85th birthday on January 12, 2025.

President Tinubu lauds the Chairman of Eleganza Group for exemplifying the Nigerian spirit of entrepreneurship, hard work, and success.

“For over six decades, your endeavours and achievements have not only inspired countless businesses to succeed but also significantly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian economy. The companies and industries you established have created jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

“I am particularly delighted that your life-long civic engagement has been centred on promoting the education and spiritual life of Nigerians. Your generosity in offering scholarships has transformed the lives of many individuals,” the President says.

President Tinubu expresses his fervent hope that the octogenarian will continue to inspire businesspeople nationwide, encouraging them to emulate the skills and qualities that have made him a pioneering figure and a legend in the business world.

The President joins the Okoya family, friends and well-wishers in soliciting Allah’s continued blessings and good health for Chief Okoya.

Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President

January 12, 2025
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

EFCC Detains 10 for Alleged Theft of Missing Items

January 9, 2025

Man Bags 6 Month imprisoned for Intimidating FRSC officials

January 8, 2025

Women Affairs Minister Celebrates Lagos Governor’s Wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on her 58th Birthday

January 8, 2025

NFF appoints Éric Chelle as Head Coach of Nigeria Super Eagles

January 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button