President Tinubu arrives in UAE for the 2025 Abu Dhabi sustainability summit.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in A u-Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UAE to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The Nigerian zero-zero-one air plane landed at Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi about 4 am local time, Sunday.

He was received by the UAE special representative for Africa, Sheikh Shakboot bin Al- Nahyan.

In a statement, Presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga explained that, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, scheduled to take place in the emirate from 12th to 18th of this month.

The Summit is expected to bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event, under the theme, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ is to enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

The presidential adviser also revealed that at the event, President Tinubu would talk on his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

The Nigerian leader and his entourage are expected also to meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.

He is scheduled to return to Nigeria on Thursday, 16th of this month.