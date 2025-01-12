Operation “Fansan Yamma” neutralises scores of Kachallah and Bello Turji fighters in Zamfara state

Operation Fansan Yamma has delivered a crushing blow to banditry in Zamfara state through a well-coordinated air-ground assault. A statement by Director, Public relations and information Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa indicates that the operation was meticulously executed, with real-time coordination from an intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance platform overhead, ensuring accurate target correlation. Local intelligence reports confirmed that the bandits, loyal to notorious leader Kachallah Bello Turji, suffered heavy casualties as scores of bandits were neutralized, while many others including some top commanders sustained varying degrees of injuries. This resounding success has been met with widespread celebrations from locals in Zamfara state, who expressed relief and gratitude for the operation’s positive impact as several hostages were also freed, bringing hope to many families affected by the banditry. The NAF says it will continue to sustain the momentum with sister services and this bold operation underscores the unwavering resolve of the armed forces of nigeria to restore peace and security to the region.

