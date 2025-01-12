Nigeria’s First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu Vists, Condoles Governor Umar Namadi Over Mother, Son’s Death.

The Nigerian First Lady, Senator Remi TINUBU accompanied by the wives of the vice president Nana Kashim Shettima, that of the speaker national Assembly, Aisha Tajudeen Abbas and the wife of the Jigawa State Governor Hadiza Umar Namadi among other prominent personalities condoled Governor Umar Namadi, his wife, the government and the entire people of the state over the sad loss of his mother Hajiya Maryam Namadi, and his elder son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi few weeks ago. The First Lady, pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for God to strengthen the grieved and grant them fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Governor Umar Namadi appreciates the first Lady’s condolence visit describing it as the highest level of concern and love shown by the president TINUBU and the first lady for his family, Jigawa government and the entire people of the state during this trying moment.

