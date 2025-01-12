IGP Tasks Police on Crime Prevention Strategies For New Year

In another move to enhance public safety and crime prevention nationwide, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered all police commands and formations across the country to focus on the implementation of a New Year Strategic Action Plan, aimed at reducing crime and improving law enforcement efficiency.

In a statement, the IGP underscored the importance of strategic planning and data-driven approaches in combating crime and urged officers to shift towards proactive policing methods, addressing emerging issues before they escalate.

This directive, the statement adds, comes at a critical time, with recent assessments highlighting the need for increased vigilance, attitudinal reforms, and proactive law enforcement measures in communities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the IGP stressed the need for all officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity while engaging with the public, ensuring that strategies are adapted to meet the ever-evolving challenges of modern policing.

This development marks a significant step in the Force’s commitment to protecting lives and property, building public trust, and ensuring a safer society.