Tinubu rejoices with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his 60th birthday

January 11, 2025
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejoices with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on his 60th birthday January 12, 2025.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
Information & Strategy,

“President Tinubu commends Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering dedication and political consistency, beginning from his membership of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.

“His steadfastness throughout the party’s metamorphosis and final transition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) exemplifies his loyalty, dedication, and commitment”, President Tinubu says.

It adds
“Aiyedatiwa became deputy governor of Ondo State in 2021. By a stroke of fate, he became the acting Governor and was ultimately sworn in as Governor in 2023, succeeding his mentor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“Aiyedatiwa’s impressive political trajectory is a testament to the potential and possibilities in Nigerian politics”, President Tinubu remarks.

President Tinubu further recognises the Governor’s unprecedented landslide electoral victory in 2024, which has allowed him to continue raising standards in key areas such as health and education, directly improving the lives of citizens.

President Tinubu appreciates Governor Aiyedatiwa’s invaluable contributions as a Commissioner representing Ondo State at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). His deep understanding of grassroots development has played a crucial role in strengthening the institution to better serve its purpose.

As Governor Aiyedatiwa marks this milestone, President Tinubu offers prayers for the Almighty God’s blessings, wishing him good health, wisdom, and a long life.

