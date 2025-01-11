Tinubu Departs for Abu Dhabi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for the United Arab Emirates to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The presidential air plane took off at about half past Six this Saturday evening.

In a statement, Presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga explained that, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, scheduled to take place in the emirate from January 12 to 18.

The Summit is expected to bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event, under the theme, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ is to enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

The presidential adviser also revealed that at the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

The Nigerian leader and his entourage will also meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.

He is scheduled to return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.