Diplomacy

Tinubu Departs for Abu Dhabi

January 11, 2025
0 53 1 minute read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for the United Arab Emirates to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The presidential air plane took off at about half past Six this Saturday evening.

In a statement, Presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga explained that, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, invited President Tinubu to attend the Summit, scheduled to take place in the emirate from January 12 to 18.

The Summit is expected to bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event, under the theme, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ is to enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

The presidential adviser also revealed that at the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

The Nigerian leader and his entourage will also meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.

He is scheduled to return to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.

January 11, 2025
0 53 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nigeria and U.K Collaborate on Civil Service Reforms

August 31, 2024

President Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), Rolls out Measures to Strengthen the Economy

July 5, 2024

Presidential Envoy Hosts Partners

July 4, 2024

Nigeria’s Special Envoy joins world leaders on climate solutions

July 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button