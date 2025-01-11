LegalNews

CISLAC Commends FG for the Return of $52.88 Million Recovered Assets

January 11, 2025
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the federal government for the repatriation of $52.88 million in recovered assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by the United States government.

CISLAC lauds the collaboration between the Nigerian and US governments in achieving this milestone stressing the need for transparent and accountable utilization of the funds.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC is urging the Federal Government to ensure that the recovered assets are directed toward visible development projects that directly benefit Nigerians.

CISLAC highlighted that the visible and impactful use of these assets is key to restoring public confidence in the government’s fight against corruption.

The organization is calling on the Federal Government to build on this success by pursuing other pending asset recovery cases and ensuring that all proceeds are used to improve the lives of Nigerians.

