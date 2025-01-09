Nigeria’s former Leader, Gowon pays tribute to Jimmy Carter

Nigerian Former Leader General Yakubu Gowon has signed a condolence register opened at the Yakubu Gowon Centre in honour of the 39th American President Jimmy Carter Snr.

General Yakubu Gowon who arrived at the Centre at about 11:56am of Wednesday morning immediately signed the register describing the Georgian born President as a great and compassionate leader whose impacts on humanity cut across boundaries especially in health and social interventions

The former head of State between 1967 to 1975 said, out of seventeen African countries that were Guinea worm endemic Nigeria was the worst hit and the swift intervention of Jimmy Carter brought succour and flattened the curve of the disease in the country

Details of the full report on the antecedents of Jimmy Carter Centre in Nigeria will come in subsequent bulletins