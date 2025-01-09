Insecurity: Ododo Taking Fight to Criminal Hideouts – Spokesman

Kogi state government will no longer sit back and wait for criminals to attack its citizens before reacting.

Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on Media, Ismaila Isah, made this known while featuring on a TrustTV News programme, Daily Politics, on Tuesday.

He said Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has embarked on direct, consistent offensive against criminal elements within and around the state.

The Governor’s spokesman said regardless of recent security breaches, Kogi is faring better in the fight against crimes.

“Instead of waiting for the bad guys to come to us, we are probably the only state in Nigeria that has decided to consistently take the fight to the bad guys in their hideouts.

“As I speak, we have continued to engage in clearance operations across the state, especially along borders with Kwara, Ekiti, Nasarawa, Benue, Ondo and other states we share borders with. We are bordered by nine states, including the FCT.

“So, we continue to take the fight to these criminals in the bush. That has been very consistent.

“One thing we have also done very well, whenever we want to embark on these operations, we contact governors of these neighbouring states so they can join us in effort s to rid the borders of criminals. These guys do hibernate around the forest then come out to hurt our people, so, we have been consistent with this. So far, the operations have been quite successful.

“We have had a strategic relationship with the office of NSA, Nigeria military and other security agencies.

“Recall that earlier in the life of the administration, we provided logistics for security agencies – well over 300 vehicles, motorcycles in hundreds and we also recruited almost 3,000 vigilante and local hunters. The vigilante group has been reorganized and reenergized. They currently earn above the minimum wage in the state,” he said.

Isah commended the immediate past administration in the state for solidifying security architecture that changed the security narrative about Kogi state.

“We must give credit to the administration of former Governor Yahaya Bello who ensured that the security architecture of the state was overhauled and made it very robust to the extent that he was adjudged best Governor of the year in terms of security back to back for about two or three years.

“That security architecture has been largely consolidated upon by the current government of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo and we are assuring that we will continue to build on that,” he added.

Our collaboration with security agencies, the Governor’s spokesman noted that the leadership of all military and paramilitary heads in Kogi are comfortable with leadership of Governor Usman Ododo.

He stated that heads of security agencies in Kogi have shown unparalleled patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

“I have seen some of them in action. They are among the best and most courageous set of security operatives we have in Nigeria. They are ready to out their lives on the line at all times to make sure our people are safe and secured.”

On the reported banning of mining activities in the state, Isah clarified that what Kogi state government did was to suspend licensing by local communities.

He explained that the state government took the decision then because of the nefarious activities of illegal miners in the state, and the security implications for mining communities.

“Government suspended licensing to restore sanity in the extractive sector and now, we are ready to welcome to investors.”