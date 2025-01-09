Governor Inuwa Hosts Gombe Indigenes Who Excelled in National Qur’anic Competition

…Gifts 2025 Hajj Seat, Cash to Winners, Committee Members

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has honoured the Gombe State contingents who emerged victorious across various categories at the 39th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition held recently in Kebbi State,

During a brief ceremony held at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Governor Inuwa Yahaya conveyed the felicitation of the government and people of Gombe state to the winners, their families and their schools, for the resounding victory at the national competition, noting that their success has brought pride and honour to the state.

The Governor applauded the winners and commended their teachers and parents for nurturing such exceptional talents while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to promoting education and religious values.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Gombe State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our outstanding contingent for their stellar performance. The accomplishments of Rumaisa’u Dahir Ibrahim, who secured first place in the Female 1st Category (Tafsir & Qira’at), and Nuhu Mohammed, who achieved second place in the Male 1st Category (Tafsir & Qira’at), as well as the achievements of other participants in various categories, are a reflection of their passion for the Holy Qur’an, and the value our state places on sound education”, Governor Inuwa stated.