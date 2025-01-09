EFCC Detains 10 for Alleged Theft of Missing Items

In its continuing efforts to sweep the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, clean of corrupt tendencies, ten officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission are being detained over investigation of some missing items.

The officers, who were arrested last week on the directives of the Chairman of the commission Ola Olukoyede are answering questions related to the theft of some operational items.

A statement by the head of media and publicity of the commission says Investigators are making good progress and those found culpable will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.