Man Bags 6 Month imprisoned for Intimidating FRSC officials

Magistrate Court sitting in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State has convicted and sentenced one Nuhu Isah to 6 Months imprisonment with an option of N20,000:00 fine, for criminally intimidating FRSC Patrol team.

The defendant; a passer-by, had on 5th of January 2025 while recording FRSC Patrol team intimidated and further instigated passengers to mob the FRSC team who were conducting their lawful duty.

Reacting to the judgement, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed

emphasised the unwavering commitment of the FRSC towards creating safety on all Nigerian Roads and further reiterated that FRSC staff cannot be deterred by threats from miscreants.