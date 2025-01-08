News

Man Bags 6 Month imprisoned for Intimidating FRSC officials

January 8, 2025
0 21 Less than a minute

Magistrate Court sitting in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State has convicted and sentenced one Nuhu Isah to 6 Months imprisonment with an option of N20,000:00 fine, for criminally intimidating FRSC Patrol team.

The defendant; a passer-by, had on 5th of January 2025 while recording FRSC Patrol team intimidated and further instigated passengers to mob the FRSC team who were conducting their lawful duty.
Reacting to the judgement, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed
emphasised the unwavering commitment of the FRSC towards creating safety on all Nigerian Roads and further reiterated that FRSC staff cannot be deterred by threats from miscreants.

January 8, 2025
0 21 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Police Apprehends Killers of DPO in Delta State

January 6, 2025

Zulum signs 2025 appropriation bill of N615.8 billion into law

January 6, 2025

President Tinubu: Eastern Rail Line Will Be Completed, And Anambra Basin Will Receive Development Support

January 6, 2025

President Departs For Ghana

January 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button