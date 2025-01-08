Kogi: Ododo Came Into Governance Well Prepared – Spokesman

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has been described as a proactive leader who has learnt well about governance and administration.

Special Adviser to Governor Ododo on Media, Ismaila Isah, made this known while featuring on KAFTANTV’s live programme, The Polity, on Tuesday.

Isah stated that Ododo came on board as the most prepared Governor of the state, having learnt a lot while serving under the immediate past administration in the state.

He said Governor Ododo has assuaged tensions that arose during the last election in the state by sticking to his campaign promise to unite the state.

Responding to insinuations that Governor Ododo is living in the shadows of his predecessor, Isah asserted that despite the administration’s commitment to continuity, the incumbent Governor has shown that he is a man of his own.

He added that going by the policies and programmes of the current administration, it is clear that Governor Ododo is committed to charting his own course.

He explained that most of the policies of the Ododo-led administration is a departure from what was obtainable in the past. Citing the agriculture and food security policy of Governor Ododo, the Spokesman said much is been done differently.

He added that the current administration has shown interest in tourism and extractive sectors of the state economy with a touch of difference.

“Our tourism potentials are largely untapped. The Ododo-led government has created a system to ensure development of all sectors are linked, not done in isolation,” he said.

Isah pointed out that with the successful hosting of Kogi international carnival and ongoing engagement with investors, the tourism sector is set for take-off.

He added that the rich cultural heritage of the state is getting attention, and expressed optimism that several community cultural festivals and events will be modernized.

Speaking on the abundant mineral deposits in the state, Isah said the state government has stepped up engagement with federal government and investors.

He said the approach is, however, different under the current administration as Governor Ododo wants a shift from mining solely for exports to production for local use and jobs creation.

“We have about 32 minerals in commercial deposits across all LGAs in the state. We are working with FG to attract mining investors

“Instead of mining solely for export, we are looking at investors that will establish factories and processing companies here in Kogi.

‘Recently, Governor Ododo had a meeting with the Chinese Consular General and one of the takeaways from that engagement was investment in solid minerals. We are more interested in creating more opportunities for our people,” he said.

On the upcoming celebration of Governor Ododo’s one year in office, the media adviser said the occasion will be more of getting feedbacks from the people and identifying areas where the government can build on.