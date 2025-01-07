Tinubu Celebrates Mele Kyari on 60th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on his 60th birthday on January 8.

The President commends Kyari’s diligence in transforming the NNPCL into a profitable organisation.

The President recalls that despite cynicism in some quarters, the NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership has recorded notable achievements, including the resuscitation of two refineries, an increase in domestic natural gas consumption and a boost in oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The President applauds Kyari’s dedication to service and the professionalism he has maintained throughout his distinguished career at the NNPC, OPEC and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

“Kyari is a shining example and embodiment of the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda. I commend his commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector”, President Tinubu says.

He prays to Almighty Allah to continue to grant Kyari sound health, wisdom, and strength to serve the nation while mentoring the next generation of energy sector leaders.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

January 7, 2025