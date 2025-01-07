Senegal to host Confederation of African Athletics Zone 11 U-18, U-20 Championships

President of Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Zone II,Tonobok Okowa has announced that it’s 2025 U-18 and U-20 championships will be held in Dakar, Senegal.

Okowa, who is also the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), said country got the nod ahead of Nigeria, Guinea and Burkina Faso because CAA Zone II, wants to expand its reach, unite the region through sports and give every West African country a sense of belonging.

“We’ve hosted CAA Zone II competitions in Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana which are in the Western side of the sub- region, it’s time to give the East side their fair opportunity to create history and add value to a sport we all love and cherish with passion,” Okowa said.

He went on to add that the excellent sporting facilities in Senegal coupled with their very rich sporting heritage is another reason why CAA Zone II, U-18 and U-20 Championships will be staged there.

Over 500 athletes and officials from 16 countries are expected to compete at the Championships. The last weekend in March is the tentative date for the competition, but Okowa said the CAA Zone II secretariat will fine tune the dates for the event.