10 African countries Set for IBB International Golf and Country Club 26th Amateur Ladies Open

No fewer than 400 golfers from about 10 African countries are set to slug it out for honours in the 26th edition of the IBB Amateur Ladies Open in Abuja.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

For the host country Nigeria, the championship promises to be an Open to remember with the theme: “The Abuja Experience.

Meanwhile, some of the participating countries to include Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, as well as hosts Nigeria.

The championship will feature a female professionals tournament with a 5000 dollars prize money.

While the Amateur championship boasts a return ticket to the UK, and an all-expense paid weekend stay at the Ibom Golf Resort in Uyo, along with other interesting prizes.