Zulum signs 2025 appropriation bill of N615.8 billion into law

…appoints Deputy Chief of Staff

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has accented to the 2025 appropriation bill of N615,857,950 billion into law.

Zulum presented the budget estimate of N584.76 billion on the 9th of December, 2024, passed by the State Assembly on 24th December with a marginal increase of N31 billion after extensive deliberations by members of the House.

During a brief ceremony at the Council Chamber of Government House on Monday, Governor Zulum while assenting to the budget christened “Budget of Recovery and Continuity” promised to complete outstanding projects made during his 2023 campaign promise.

He charged heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and members of the state executive council to comply strictly with the provisions of the appropriation bill while presenting their memos for approval.

The governor also commended the leadership and members of Borno State House of Assembly for approving the budget on time.

Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan commended the governor for the quality leadership and projects executed across the state in the last six years.

Lawan noted that the upward review of the appropriation bill was to capture some critical people-centered projects to be carried out by ministers, departments, and agencies.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum has announced the appointment of the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Mustapha Mallumbe, as his Deputy Chief of Staff, following the absence of current Chief of Staff, Professor Hussaini Marte, who has been indisposed for a while.