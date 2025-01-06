Tinubu celebrates Oloja of Epe, Oba Animashaun, at 80

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates His Royal Majesty, Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe Land and Paramount Ruler of Epe Division, on his 80th birthday tomorrow, January 5. President Tinubu, who holds the traditional leader in high esteem, describes Oba Animashaun as a custodian of culture, an embodiment of wisdom, and a pillar of unity whose leadership has brought remarkable progress to Epe and beyond.

“Oba Kamorudeen Ishola Animashaun has devoted his reign to serving his people, preserving the cultural heritage of Epe Land, and promoting harmony and development across Lagos State. As the Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, he has also demonstrated a commitment to fostering peace and cooperation among our traditional institutions,” President Tinubu says. President Tinubu lauds the monarch for his exemplary leadership and tireless dedication to the betterment of his community. He noted that his reign has been a blessing to Epe and a source of pride for Lagos State and Nigeria. “As you celebrate this milestone 80th birthday,

I join your family, the people of Epe Land, and others in thanking the Almighty for your life and the immense impact of your leadership.

May your days be filled with good health, joy, and the continued love of your people,” President Tinubu remarks. President Bola Tinubu also prays for the continued reign of peace and prosperity in the Epe Division under Oba Animashaun’s leadership, reaffirming his gratitude for the monarch’s support and wisdom in fostering national unity. Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President