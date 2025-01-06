Suspected Bomb Explosion At Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiya School, Kuchibuyi Village, Bwari Area Council

The FCT Police Command regrets to inform the public of a tragic incident involving a suspected bomb explosion that occurred on January 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School, in Kuchibuyi Village, Byazhin area of the FCT.



In a press statement by police pro Josephine Adeh states that upon receiving a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi, a team of police operatives, including the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Area Commander of Kubwa, swiftly mobilized to the scene. The area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation.

During the rescue operation, victims were promptly evacuated and rushed to the Hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary investigations reveals that three men from Katsina had visited the owner of the Islamic school, Mallam Adamu Ashimu. The three visitors are suspected of having brought the explosive device with them. Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the schoolVeranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard.

The FCT Bomb Squad has confirmed that it was an IED explosion, as remnants of the device have been recovered.

Mallam Adamu Ashimu, the owner of the school, has been taken into custody for questioning, and further findings will be communicated in due course.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT,

Cp Olatunji Disu urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behavior, or items that may resemble improvised explosive devices to the police via our emergency numbers:

0806 158 1938

0803 200 3913

0802 894 0883

0705 733 7653

CRU: 0810 731 4192

PCB: 0902 222 2352

The Safety Advice for Residents of FCT is to

Stay Alert ,Be aware of your surroundings and report any unusual behavior or items to the authorities.

Fct police urges residents Not to Touch Suspicious Objects and if anyone encounters any suspicious items do not touch or attempt to move them. Instead, call the police immediately.

On the displayed Emergency Numbers.

Keep emergency contact numbers handy and ensure all family members are aware of them.

Furthermore Community Vigilance are to Collaborate with neighbors to maintain a safe environment.