Sen. Ken Eze Reaffirms Commitment in Impacting Lives as he Empowers Constituents.

The Senator representing Ebonyi central zone and Chairman, Senate committee on information and National orientation, Senator Ken Eze says the mandate given to him will constantly be reciprocated through quality leadership and various life changing intervention programmes for his constituents.

Sen. Eze stated this at a Thanksgiving service and empowerment programme for over 2000 persons from his constituents.



The empowerment which has become a periodic exercise, according to senator Eze is geared towards boosting food production and employment generation, adding that he initiated the empowerment programme to complement the efforts of the president and Ebonyi state Governor whom he said had rolled out so many empowerment programmes for the people since they assumed office. He said that he will remain undeterred until a greater percentage of his constituents are gainfully engaged in ventures that will move the state and nation forward.

On his part, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru who seemed elated applauded Members of National Assembly from Ebonyi State, saying, they are performing exceptionally well.

The Governor said, for the first time, all National Assembly members from the State, are doing fantastically well, especially in human empowerment, infrastructure development and good relationship with the people and urged them to maintain the tempo.

Stakeholders who spoke applauded Sen. Ken Eze for offering quality representation to the people of Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone which is what true leadership entails.

Items distributed by Senator Eze include: 14 Mini Buses, 2 Toyota Sienna Cars, 4 Toyota Corolla Cars, 100 Motorcycles , 40 Tricycles, 100 Grounding Machines, 100 Sewing Machines,150 Spraying Machines, 14 Big Freezers, 12 Laptops for Students,10,000 bags of Rice 5kg, 100 bags of 25kg rice, 50 bags of 50kg rice, 2000 bags of fertilizer

and 100 cartons of liquid fertilizer, Thousands of Exercise books for schools across the zone, among other items.