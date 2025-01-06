Reps Set for 2025 Budget Defence

The House of Representatives is set to commence the 2025 budget defence sessions with Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government from Tuesday this week.

Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Kabir disclosed this in an interview with journalists after a meeting with chairmen of all sub committees involved in the exercise.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill of 49.7 Trillion Naira before a joint session of the National Assembly on December 18, 2024.

The money bill scaled through second reading in both chambers of the National Assembly on December 19, 2024 and was referred to the Appropriations Committees for further legislative action.