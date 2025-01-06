News

President Departs For Ghana

January 6, 2025
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Lagos for Accra, Ghana to attend the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama tomorrow Tuesday.

The president who has been in Lagos for the yuletide break took off from the Murtala Mohammed International airport just a while ago.

President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2011 and 2017, was reelected in December 2024 to succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo.

President Tinubu, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other African leaders at the ceremony.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and other senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.

