President Bola Tinubu Observes Jummah Prayer At Lagos Central Mosque

President Bola Tinubu at the Lagos Central mosque, Lagos Island for Jummah prayer.

State house correspondent, Musbau Dan-Wahab reports that it was his third Jummah prayer on the yuletide break in Lagos.

The Chief Imam, Lagos central mosque, Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla admonished the congregation on justice and fairness in their everyday dealing.

He enjoyed the congregants to always demonstrate the spirit of love and goodness as there is no reward for good other than good.

After the two-standing prayer, the imam led a special prayer for the President and prosperity of the nation.

The president proceeded to the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Akinolu to pay homage.

His chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and chairman, BUA group, AbdulSamad Rabiu were among those who joined the president on the visit.