Police Service Commission Chairman Prays For A Rewarding New Year

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd.), has expressed optimism for a prosperous and productive 2025 for Nigerians. He prayed that the new year would bring about a significant turnaround for the nation, urging citizens to believe in the vast opportunities and possibilities Nigeria offers. In a statement, DIG Argungu called on Nigerians to unite and work collectively toward harnessing the country’s unique potential. He emphasized the importance of supporting the government and leaders in maximizing the dividends of democracy, noting that the nation is already reaping the benefits of renewed hope. The PSC Chairman also stressed the need for sustained prayers for God’s intervention in Nigeria’s affairs. He expressed confidence in the good intentions of the country’s leaders and encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful and committed to the nation’s progress.

