Police Recovers Three Projectiles in Borno State

The Borno State Police Command, led by CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal, has demonstrated commitment to public safety with the successful recovery of three projectiles in the Dala Kafanti area of Maiduguri.

The incident occured on January 2, 2025, at approximately 9:25 am, where a resident, reported spotting a suspicious sack behind her house in Dala Kafanti.

Acting swiftly, the Command’s EOD-CBRN unit secured the area and recovered three projectiles from the sack and preliminary investigations suggest the items were abandoned by unknown individuals earlier that morning.

To enhance public safety, the community was educated on Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORE) and safety precautions.

However, Borno State Commissioner of Police reassures residents of the Command’s dedication to public safety just as Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities or objects through the emergency contacts: 0806 807 5581 or 0802 347 3293.