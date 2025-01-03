News

Police Recovers Three Projectiles in Borno State

January 3, 2025
0 20 1 minute read

The Borno State Police Command, led by CP Yusufu Mohammed Lawal, has demonstrated commitment to public safety with the successful recovery of three projectiles in the Dala Kafanti area of Maiduguri.

The incident occured on January 2, 2025, at approximately 9:25 am, where a resident, reported spotting a suspicious sack behind her house in Dala Kafanti.

Acting swiftly, the Command’s EOD-CBRN unit secured the area and recovered three projectiles from the sack and preliminary investigations suggest the items were abandoned by unknown individuals earlier that morning.

To enhance public safety, the community was educated on Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORE) and safety precautions.

However, Borno State Commissioner of Police reassures residents of the Command’s dedication to public safety just as Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities or objects through the emergency contacts: 0806 807 5581 or 0802 347 3293.

January 3, 2025
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

New Year: DG NOA Urges Nigerians To Keep Faith In The Country

December 31, 2024
criticism-state-house-medical-centre

Speaker Abbas New Year Message

December 31, 2024

2025: Nigeria’s Progress Contingent on Support for Anti-Corruption Initiatives- Olukoyede

December 31, 2024

NERC Reviews Order On Performance Monitoring Framework For DISCOs

December 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button