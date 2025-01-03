Nigeria Wants Peace in West Africa – Yusuf Tuggar

Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to peace and stability in west Africa and is concerned about recent statements from Niger’s National Council President, Abdourahman Tchiani. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar in a statement expressed Nigeria’s readiness to engage in dialogue as the foundation for sustainable solutions and will not take any actions that undermine Niger’s sovereignty and security. Nigeria and Niger, as neighboring countries and brothers, share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties according to the foreign affairs minister. To this end, Yusuf Tuggar reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to respecting Niger’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, per ECOWAS principles. The statement further extends invitation to Niger’s leaders to engage in constructive dialogue to address shared mutual concerns. Consequently, the minister is urging regional and international partners to support the reconciliation and stability effort instead of exacerbating divisions. Thereby working together towards a more prosperous and stable future in the region.

