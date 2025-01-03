NEDC Inspects Kukareta Cattle Market Construction in Damaturu

The Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Mohammed Goni Alkali has inspected the ongoing construction of the Kukareta Cattle Market in Damaturu Local Government Area in Yobe state.

The project is being executed by the NEDC as part of its developmental initiatives in the region.

The Managing Director who was Represented by the Executive Director Administration and Finance ,Dr Abubakar Garba Iliya expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being carried out by the contractor.

He however,urged the contractor to accelerate efforts to ensure timely completion of the project within the stipulated deadline .

The Executive Director reiterated the commission’s commitment to fostering peace ,progress and sustainable development across all six states of the North East region.

He notes that the NEDC ,under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains steadfast in its mission to rebuild and restore affected infrastructure in the region