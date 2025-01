The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has lost his mother Hauwa’u Umar.

She passed away at the age of 94 at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto following a brief illness.

The late matriarch is survived by three Children, including Minister Dingyadi and Aliyu Maigari, a Director at the Ministry of Mining and Natural Resources Sokoto State.

She also leaves behind many grandchildren.