Governor Nasir Idris Preaches Peace and Unity for New year

January 3, 2025
As Nigerians join the world to celebrate the dawn of 2025, Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence for the country’s collective progress. In his New Year message to the people of Kebbi State, the Governor urged Nigerians to embrace peace and mutual respect, regardless of ethnic, religious, or cultural differences. He highlighted that Nigeria’s diversity is a strength meant to foster unity, not division. Governor Idris stated that God has created us with various backgrounds to bring us closer together as a united people and there fore called on the people of kebbi state to use their differences as a source of strength and unity. The governor assured the people of Kebbi State that in 2025, his administration would bring increased development and empowerment initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods across the state.

