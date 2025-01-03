First Batch of Christian Pilgrims Arrive Safely From Holy Land

The first batch of Lagos State Christian pilgrims have returned safely to Lagos after a successful pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

At the welcome ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Bishop Stephen Adegbite expressed his joy at the exercise’s success, noting that the journey began and ended in joy. He hoped other states would follow suit.

Special Adviser on Christian Religious Matters, Very Revd Adebukola Adeleke, and Bishop Akinpelu Johnson, Chairman of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, also expressed gratitude to God for journey mercies.

The Board Secretary, Mrs. Yetunde Gbafe, thanked God for the hitch-free exercise and acknowledged improvements at the Jordan-Israel border, appreciating the NCPC, ground handlers, and Nigerian Embassy’s intervention.

She announced that the second batch of Lagos pilgrims will depart soon.

The newly inducted Jerusalem Pilgrims (JPs) expressed satisfaction with the spiritually rejuvenating exercise and top-notch welfare provided by the Lagos State Government. They encouraged intending pilgrims to visit the holy lands, now peaceful.