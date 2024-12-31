Speaker Abbas New Year Message

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas urges Nigerians to renew their hopes for better conditions of living in the year 2025.

In his New Year message, Speaker Abbas says Nigerians should expect more from the 10th House of Representatives under his leadership, especially on issues concerning their socio-economic well-being.

He advises Nigerians to remain steadfast and supportive of leaders at all levels, assuring that improvements will be seen in the new year across various sectors of national life.

The Speaker is optimistic that despite the existing challenges confronting the nation, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is implementing necessary measures to enhance the quality of life in the forthcoming year 2025.

He further states that the welfare of the citizenry remains one of the topmost priorities of the 10th House in 2025.