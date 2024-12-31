News

Ogun State Creates It’s Electricity Market

December 31, 2024
Ogun has joined the league of states in the country that have created their electricity market, bringing the number to nine states.

This follows order by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC transferring regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Ogun state to the state electricity regulatory commission haven deliver a formal notification of its process and requests to the commission.

By this development, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc and Ibadan Electricity Distribution are to incorporate subsidiaries to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Ogun state

All processes of incorporation are to be completed within sixty days from 24th December 2024.

NERC says all transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by 23 June 2025

December 31, 2024
