New Year: DG NOA Urges Nigerians To Keep Faith In The Country



The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu has urged Nigerians at home and in diaspora to demonstrate more patriotism towards the country in the coming year believing that the promises of good planning for a transformational nation has started yielding positive result.

In a New Year message, Mallam Onilu expresses appreciation to citizens for standing by the government and the nation throughout the year 2024 especially in their support for critical economic reforms and war against insecurity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The message also emphasizes that the year 2025 promises growth and development for the nation and urges Nigerians not to be distracted by the antics of the enemies of the state while building a united, greater and more prosperous nation.

The NOA boss also assures Nigerians that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch free celebrations.

