NERC Reviews Order On Performance Monitoring Framework For DISCOs

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC has issued additional Order to the electricity distribution companies in the country to ensure compliance with the Key Performance Indicators.

These include accountability by the management of the distribution companies, increased operational performance, improved energy delivery to customers, and customer satisfaction.

Also NERC reviews penalty for default in energy offtake from one month to two months per quarter as failure to offtake up to ninety five percent of available nominated energy in two out of the three months per quarter will attracts a downward adjustment of the distribution company administrative operational expenditure by five percent for the next quarter.

Timeline to comply with complaints resolution through NERC Contact Centre and NERC Headquarters has been reviewed from two months compliance target by the distribution companies as NERC now expects seventy five percent resolution rate for all complaints within a quarter.

NERC mandates all the distribution companies to comply with the additional Orders