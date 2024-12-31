Gombe Approves N4.205 Billion for Gratuity Payment, N31.5 Billion for Underpass, Road Networks

The Gombe State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has approved N4.205 billion for the payment of 2019/2020 gratuities to 2,204 retired civil servants at the state level.

This was announced by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, during a press briefing held after the State Executive Council meeting.

Dr. Jatau explained that this approval follows the successful clearance of the 2014-2018 backlog of gratuities, amounting to over N13 billion, which benefitted 5,658 retirees at the state level and 6,027 retirees at the local government level.

He further disclosed that since its inception, the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya has settled gratuities for retired civil servants across the state and local government levels, totaling N17.235 billion.