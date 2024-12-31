News

Gombe Approves N4.205 Billion for Gratuity Payment, N31.5 Billion for Underpass, Road Networks

December 31, 2024
0 7 1 minute read

Gombe Approves N4.205 Billion for Gratuity Payment, N31.5 Billion for Underpass, Road Networks

The Gombe State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has approved N4.205 billion for the payment of 2019/2020 gratuities to 2,204 retired civil servants at the state level.

This was announced by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, during a press briefing held after the State Executive Council meeting.

Dr. Jatau explained that this approval follows the successful clearance of the 2014-2018 backlog of gratuities, amounting to over N13 billion, which benefitted 5,658 retirees at the state level and 6,027 retirees at the local government level.

He further disclosed that since its inception, the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya has settled gratuities for retired civil servants across the state and local government levels, totaling N17.235 billion.

December 31, 2024
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Police Confirm Attack On Anwase Community In Benue State

December 28, 2024
criticism-state-house-medical-centre

Speaker Abbas felicitates With SGF Akume @ 71

December 28, 2024

President Bola Tinubu Attends Jummah Prayer In Lekki – Lagos

December 28, 2024

Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover 34 Rustled Cows

December 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button