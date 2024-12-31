2025: Nigeria’s Progress Contingent on Support for Anti-Corruption Initiatives- Olukoyede

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede has called on Nigerians from all walks of life to be more determined and steadfast in their rejection of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption, pointing out that the progress of the country is awaiting their resolve in this regard.

He gave the charge in Abuja on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, in a New Year Message to the nation. According to him, progress and robust development of the commanding heights of the economy and improvement in the quality of lives of Nigerians are hinged on rejection of corruption by Nigerians.

“We can make any progress and development we want for our nation to happen by our support for anti-corruption initiatives. The new year is offering us fresh opportunities to recommit ourselves to the ideals of transparency, accountability, and probity. The commanding heights of the economy and improvement in our lives can only be driven by our dedication to integrity and accountable conduct”.

Olukoyede assures that the EFCC will surpass its 2024 record, maintaining that officers of the Commission are unrelenting in breaking strongholds of corrupt practices across the country. “ Our work is more than a vocation but a patriotic calling. We know this and will always offer our best to move the nation forward. 2025 will be another year of bringing towers of corruption down. Our focus is set and our commitment is total”, he said.

Lastly, the EFCC boss wishes Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity