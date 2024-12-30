News

FG Commiserates with South Korean on Fatal Plane Crash

December 30, 2024
The Federal Republic of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and People of the Republic of Korea, particularly families of the victims of the unfortunate crash of Jeju Air Flight that occurred on Sunday, 29th December.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says 174 out of 181 passengers on board were lost, while two survived.

Reports indicate that the aircraft operated by Jeju Air was returning from Bangkok, Thailand when it crash-landed at the Muan International Airport in the southern part of the country, skidding off the runway and crashing into a wall in a fiery explosion.

