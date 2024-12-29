News

Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Sympathizes with Victims of Masaka Market Fire

December 29, 2024
0 14 Less than a minute

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs extends its deepest condolences to the victims of the devastating fire outbreak at Masaka Market in Nasarawa State.

The tragic incident has resulted in significant losses, and the Ministry shares in the grief of all those affected.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Haj. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, expressed her heartfelt sympathy to the traders and families who have been impacted by this disaster. “Our thoughts are with those who have suffered losses, and we sympathize with the people of Karu during this difficult time,” she said.

The Honourable Minister prayed that Allah grants the victims and their families the strength and fortitude to bear this immense loss with courage and grace.

December 29, 2024
0 14 Less than a minute

Related Articles

PDP At Christmas Urges Nigerians to Support One Another

December 25, 2024

President Tinubu Congratulates Apc National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje On His 75th Birthday

December 25, 2024

Ganduje extends warm Christmas greetings to Christians

December 25, 2024

Governor Ododo Urges Love, Peace, Unity And Compassion At Christmas

December 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button