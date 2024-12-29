Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Sympathizes with Victims of Masaka Market Fire

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs extends its deepest condolences to the victims of the devastating fire outbreak at Masaka Market in Nasarawa State.

The tragic incident has resulted in significant losses, and the Ministry shares in the grief of all those affected.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Haj. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, expressed her heartfelt sympathy to the traders and families who have been impacted by this disaster. “Our thoughts are with those who have suffered losses, and we sympathize with the people of Karu during this difficult time,” she said.

The Honourable Minister prayed that Allah grants the victims and their families the strength and fortitude to bear this immense loss with courage and grace.