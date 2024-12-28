Speaker Abbas felicitates With SGF Akume @ 71

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas congratulates Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, on his 71st birthday.

Speaker Abbas acknowledges Akume’s crucial role in President Tinubu’s administration and the governing All Progressives Congress.

The Speaker commends Akume’s innovative approach and astute political expertise, acquired through decades of service to Benue State and Nigeria in general.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu also felicitates with the SGF, extolling Akume’s commitment to Nigeria’s progress and his enduring impact on the country’s political landscape.

Both Abbas and Kalu extend their best wishes to George Akume for continued success in the years ahead.