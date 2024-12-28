News

Sectorial Review: Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

December 28, 2024
0 40 Less than a minute

In a landmark efforts to harness Nigeria’s vast maritime potential, the present administration established the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in August 2023.

Tasked with developing the country’s marine and blue economy, tackling core maritime issues, and unlocking the sector’s potential, the new ministry is poised to drive economic growth and development.

Vivian Ezeadiefe takes a closer look at the ministry’s activities and initiatives in line with President Tinubu’s vision.

December 28, 2024
0 40 Less than a minute

Related Articles

PDP At Christmas Urges Nigerians to Support One Another

December 25, 2024

President Tinubu Congratulates Apc National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje On His 75th Birthday

December 25, 2024

Ganduje extends warm Christmas greetings to Christians

December 25, 2024

Governor Ododo Urges Love, Peace, Unity And Compassion At Christmas

December 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button