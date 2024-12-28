Sectorial Review: Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

In a landmark efforts to harness Nigeria’s vast maritime potential, the present administration established the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in August 2023.

Tasked with developing the country’s marine and blue economy, tackling core maritime issues, and unlocking the sector’s potential, the new ministry is poised to drive economic growth and development.

Vivian Ezeadiefe takes a closer look at the ministry’s activities and initiatives in line with President Tinubu’s vision.