President Bola Tinubu Attends Jummah Prayer In Lekki – Lagos

President Bola Tinubu as a special guest joined the congregation for Jummah prayer at the Lekki Central Mosque, Lagos.

Deputy governor of Lagos state, Femi Hamzat and other high ranking board members of the mosque received the president on arrival.

The imam, Dr Jamiu Ridwan in his sermon, reminded the faithful of the transient journey through life and the need to live a meaningful life.

He admonished the congregation to be conscious of their action, always seek God’s guidance in their deeds and use their existence for the betterment of humanity.

The Imam enjoined leaders to always remember their responsibility to the citizens and accountability to the Almighty.

He prayed God for strength and wisdom for the president to succeed in his assignment of leading the nation to greater heights.