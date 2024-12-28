Police Confirm Attack On Anwase Community In Benue State

The Benue state Police Command has confirmed a recent attack on ANWASE community in Kwande local govt area of the state.

A statement by the police image maker,SP Sewuese Anene,states that there were casualties while investigation is on going.

Meanwhile ,Governor Hyacinth Alia has expressed deep sadness over the news of the unprovoked attacks on Anwase community by unknown armed men which left many injured.

(In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula ,the Governor strongly condemned this attack on unarmed innocent citizens of the state, expressing worry that such a heinous act has continued despite efforts of his administration to ensure safety of lives and property.

(The Governor however reiterated his firm determination to continue to use lawful procedures to protect the people and called on security agents to improve their surveillance to ensure that vulnerable communities are protected.

ROC (While condoling with the families that lost their loved ones in the attack as well as the injured,he assured people of the state that perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.