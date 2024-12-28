News

Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover 34 Rustled Cows

December 28, 2024
Police in NASARAWA state Command in collaboration with the military and Vigilantes group have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered 34 Rustled cows at Akwanga NASARAWA state.
A statement by DSP RAMHAN NANSEL
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
NASARAWA STATE COMMAND indicates that they received an intelligence that armed robbers had attacked a farm injuring the security man and rustled some cows.
The police operatives in collaboration with the military and Vigilantes mobilised to the scene and rescued the injured security guard and took him to a hospital for medical treatment and launched a manhunt for for the criminals.

The relentless search paid off as the criminals were intercepted at Akun Forest, Nasarawa Eggon where a gun duel ensued.
The two suspects were fatally injured and arrested and the rustled cows recovered.

The commissioner of police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed while commending the synergy exhibited by the security operatives that led to the success recorded, appreciated the Vigilante group for their support, and urged them to sustain the tempo.

December 28, 2024
