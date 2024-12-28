NPF Warns Against Misuse of IGP’s Name and Office

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a stern warning against the continued misuse of the name and office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) by fraudulent individuals and unprofessional officers.

In a statement, the Force expressed concern over the persistent misconduct of a few officers whose actions tarnish the image of the institution and erode public trust. Despite previous warnings and disciplinary actions, some officers have resorted to fraudulent practices, including falsely invoking the name and office of the IGP to intimidate or exploit unsuspecting individuals.

The Police Force emphasized that such acts are not authorized by the IGP and urged members of the public to report any misconduct or suspicious behavior. Citizens are advised to be cautious of individuals claiming connections with the IGP or other senior officers for favors or influence.

Reports of misconduct can be directed to the following officials:

DCP Akin Fakorede, Head, IGP Monitoring Unit – 08184077076

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer – 08037168147

CSP Taiwo Oyewale, Head, IGP Special Investigation Unit – 08069318238

SP Sherriff Lawal, ADC to the IGP – 08094712605

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism and integrity, urging the public to collaborate in exposing misconduct to ensure justice and fairness.