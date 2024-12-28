FRSC Warns Passengers Against Boarding Vehicles With Compromised Safety Standards

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed has urged commuters to be at alert and mindful of drivers who show signs of recklessness and drunkenness, before embarking or during their journeys.

The Corps Marshal said this as FRSC steps up its advocacy and sensitisation campaigns and in view of the recent crashes that occurred in Jebba, Kwara State on Thursday 26 December, 2024 and the other that happened on the Owo-Ikare route, before Ose bridge on 28 December, 2024.

He said the recorded road crashes occurred due to the negligence or recklessness of drivers and the inability of passengers to checkmate them, call them to order or even report them to FRSC or other security agencies along their routes.

The Corps Marshal believes that by taking these simple precautions, commuters can significantly reduce their risk of being involved in road crashes.