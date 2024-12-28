News

FRSC Warns Passengers Against Boarding Vehicles With Compromised Safety Standards

December 28, 2024
0 44 1 minute read

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed has urged commuters to be at alert and mindful of drivers who show signs of recklessness and drunkenness, before embarking or during their journeys.

The Corps Marshal said this as FRSC steps up its advocacy and sensitisation campaigns and in view of the recent crashes that occurred in Jebba, Kwara State on Thursday 26 December, 2024 and the other that happened on the Owo-Ikare route, before Ose bridge on 28 December, 2024.
He said the recorded road crashes occurred due to the negligence or recklessness of drivers and the inability of passengers to checkmate them, call them to order or even report them to FRSC or other security agencies along their routes.

The Corps Marshal believes that by taking these simple precautions, commuters can significantly reduce their risk of being involved in road crashes.

December 28, 2024
0 44 1 minute read

Related Articles

PDP At Christmas Urges Nigerians to Support One Another

December 25, 2024

President Tinubu Congratulates Apc National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje On His 75th Birthday

December 25, 2024

Ganduje extends warm Christmas greetings to Christians

December 25, 2024

Governor Ododo Urges Love, Peace, Unity And Compassion At Christmas

December 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button