Egbetokun Commiserates With Families Of Jitoboh, Longe

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed profound shock over the demise of two retired senior police officers, Retired Deputy Inspector-General Moses Ambakina Jitoboh and Retired Assistant Inspector-General Bola Longe.

In a statement, IGP Kayode Egbetokun

described their passing as a significant loss, noting their unwavering dedication, integrity, and outstanding contributions to the Nigeria Police Force during their years of service.

The IGP On behalf of the entire Nigeria Police Force, extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the late DIG Jitoboh and AIG Longe and prayed for divine comfort for their loved ones in this time of grief and for the peaceful repose of their souls.